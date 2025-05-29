Rain, thunderstorm cause tripping, faults on multiple feeders: IESCO

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Stormy winds, thunderstorm and rain on Thursday evening in jurisdiction of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) caused tripping and faults on multiple feeders in various circles of the company.

The disruption was triggered by faults and tripping on 11 kV feeders, said IESCO spokesperson.

According to the latest report, multiple 11kV feeders, including those on Service Road East, Shahdara, Waris Haveli, Chakra, Khanna Road, Charing Cross, and New Race Course, have been affected. Power outages have also been reported in areas served by Shams Colony, Dhok Khaba, Wilayat Complex, Kohala, Murtakot, and Jabi feeders.

Field staff are actively working to address individual feeder faults and transformer-related issues to restore electricity as swiftly as possible.

The company has urged the public to maintain a safe distance from power lines, poles, transformers, and meters. Consumers are advised to report individual complaints to their local complaint offices or by calling the IESCO helpline at 118.

The IESCO management has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and assures that all possible measures are being taken to restore normal power supply promptly.