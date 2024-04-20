Rain spell: Wheat crop flooded in some areas of Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, Apr 20 (APP): The Wheat crop spread over hundreds of acres flooded in some areas of Kot Addu, located near river Indus and it caused huge losses to the local farmers.

According to local farmers, there was a sudden rise in water level in river Indus due to heavy rains. The water level at Head Taunsa Barrage was also increasing.

Some areas in Kot Addu including Qaimwala, Nishanwala, Chichraywala and some others were flooded badly. As a result the farmers have faced loss of millions of rupees as wheat crop was damaged badly.

The farmers including Allah Dittah, Khair Muhammad, Darwaish, Abdur Raheem and some others expressed concern over the losses. Similarly, they were also trying to save crops by immediate harvest.

Apart from this, about 400 wheat bags of different farmers also submerged due to river erosion. The farmers could not find time to pick the bags.

Therefore, the farmers have appealed the government to compensate their losses as it would be very difficult for them to run their kitchen.