Rain, snowfall expected in Punjab upper areas

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP): Rain and snowfall are expected in the upper areas of Punjab from February 8 to 10, while most districts of the province are also likely to receive rain during this period.

Faisalabad division may experience rain accompanied by dense cloud cover from February 9 to 10. Rain with dense clouds and possible hail is forecast for the southern districts of Punjab.

In view of the expected weather conditions, an alert has been issued to the provincial government, health department, Rescue 1122, police, and the transport department. The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that, following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, all precautionary arrangements should be completed in advance. Emergency control room staff have been directed to remain on alert around the clock, while Rescue 1122 disaster response teams have also been placed on high alert.