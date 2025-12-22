Rain, snowfall continue in  District Astore, severe increase in cold weather

- Advertisement -

ASTORE, Dec 22 (APP):Since yesterday, intermittent rainfall has been continuing in Astore district, while heavy snowfall is ongoing in the upper and mountainous areas.

Due to the snowfall, the weather across the district has turned extremely cold and temperatures have dropped below the freezing point, which has begun to affect daily life.

At present, more than two feet of fresh snow has accumulated in the upper areas of Astore including Parshing, Tarshing, Darelay, Mirmalik, Zilay Bala, Qamri, Minimarg Domel, Kala Pani, and Chalam.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Astore and surrounding areas is expected to remain very cold, and further snowfall has been forecast during the next few days. As a result of heavy snowfall, slippery conditions have developed on roads leading from Astore to Deosai and other upper areas, causing difficulties for commuters.

Following the snowfall, electricity supply and communication systems have been disrupted in some areas. However, the district administration is closely monitoring the situation. Snow-clearing machinery and staff have been kept on alert to ensure roads remain open and public convenience is maintained.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Astore, all concerned departments have been put on high alert. The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, use warm clothing, and adopt precautionary measures in view of the prevailing weather conditions. Citizens have also been urged to immediately contact the relevant authorities in case of any emergency.