Rain, snowfall ahead, alert issued across Punjab

RAWALPINDI, Jan 19 (APP):The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab has issued a high alert for rain and heavy snowfall, probably starting from Monday through January 23 amid strong western currents. Murree and the Galyat region are expected to experience intense weather conditions. Murree faces the risk of significant snowfall.

According to PDMA, a western weather system is influencing the province, bringing intermittent to heavy rainfall across most divisions of Punjab, including Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Multan, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur. In the upper hilly areas particularly Murree, Galiyat, and other mountainous areas, heavy snowfall combined with rain is forecasted, prompting heightening precautionary measures for residents and visitors.

Irfan Ali Kathia, Director General PDMA Punjab, has directed all relevant departments to ensure full preparedness in line with the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab.

“All arrangements must be completed in advance to effectively handle any emergency situations”, the DG stressed

Special instructions have been issued to the district administration in Murree and allied departments to remain on high alert.

Emergency control rooms have been instructed to operate with staff on 24-hour duty, while Rescue 1122 disaster response teams are on high alert to enable immediate action in case of any untoward incidents.

In response to the prevailing forecast, Murree administration has established facilitation centers at various locations to provide timely guidance and assistance to visitors during the adverse weather.

The PDMA spokesperson urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather and strictly follow the issued precautionary measures. In case of any emergency, citizens can immediately contact the PDMA Punjab helpline at 1129.

The spokesman highlighted that the situation was being closely monitored, and all relevant agencies remain fully mobilized to ensure public safety across the province.