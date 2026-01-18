Sunday, January 18, 2026
Rain forecast in Lahore and Punjab

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP):The Meteorological Department here has predicted rain in Lahore and snowfall in different parts of the country.
A westerly wind has entered the country. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in many cities of Punjab including Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, while heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Kalam.
Rain and snowfall have been predicted in Balochistan next week.
According to the Meteorological Department, rain and snowfall are expected in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas from January 18 to 20. Rain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Murree, Galiyat, Potohar region, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions from January 20 to 23.
