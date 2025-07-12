Rain forecast for city

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP): Heavy scattered rain lashed various parts of the city on Saturday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

The heaviest rainfall — 53mm — was recorded at Lakshami Chowk and adjacent areas,

including Shimla Hill, Abbott Road, and Garhi Shahu.

According to MET officials, a new spell of heavy to very heavy rain is expected Sunday evening (July 13) through Monday (July 14), posing a risk of flash floods in local streams and nullahs of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, and parts of Balochistan.

Landslides and mudslides could block roads in hilly regions including Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Urban flooding is also possible in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar. The public has been urged to remain cautious.

Strong winds accompanying the downpour may damage weak structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

The MET office said weak monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are currently penetrating the country and are expected to intensify from Sunday. A strong westerly wave is also predicted to enter upper and central parts of the country by tomorrow.

Rainfall was also reported in multiple cities, including Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Noor Pur Thal, Joharabad, Layyah, D.G. Khan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Ormara, Parachinar, D.I. Khan, Lower Dir, Garhi Dopatta, Bunji, Astore, Skardu, Mithi, and Chhor.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded in Dalbandin at 44°C, while Lahore saw a maximum of 34°C.