Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, Feb 29 (APP):The Sindh government, on Thursday, declared half working day on March 1in Karachi division due to rain emergency.
All the offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils in Karachi except those engaged in essential services and involved in rain emergencies duties would observe working hours till 2:00 pm, said a notification issued here by Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.
The notification would be applicable to the private sector organizations as well, it added.

