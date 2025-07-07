Rain continues to lash city, administration works to prevent flooding, traffic disruption

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):As heavy rain continues to lash Islamabad, the city administration has deployed teams across key areas to prevent waterlogging and maintain smooth traffic flow.

In this regard, senior officials have been monitoring low-lying areas and drainage systems on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The spokesman of ICT administration said that heavy rainfall continued across the federal capital, prompting the city administration to step up efforts for drainage and public safety.

Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, all assistant commissioners were sent into the field to monitor the situation. Their focus remained on low-lying parts of the city, which are usually prone to flooding during downpours, he said.

District officials have also been inspecting the condition of natural and man-made drains to ensure water flows without obstruction. In coordination with sanitation teams, they have begun drainage operations in areas where water accumulation was reported.

The DC directed all field teams to work closely with the traffic police to avoid disruptions on main roads and ensure uninterrupted vehicle movement during peak hours.

While there have been no reports of major damage or injuries so far, the administration is continuing round-the-clock monitoring and field visits to avoid any emergency situation.

Teams from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and sanitation departments are clearing clogged drains and checking critical spots where water tends to accumulate.

The administration has also kept machinery and equipment on standby to pump out water from underpasses, roadsides, and streets if needed.

Commuters have been advised to exercise caution while traveling and avoid waterlogged areas. The traffic police have also issued advisories for alternate routes in case of delays.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain over the next 24 hours in Islamabad and nearby regions. Authorities have been asked to remain alert and continue preventive measures throughout the ongoing spell.

According to officials, regular updates are being sent to the DC Office from all sectors. Emergency control rooms have also been activated to handle public complaints related to rain, drainage, or traffic issues.

Islamabad’s administration is expected to continue its field presence until the weather situation stabilizes.