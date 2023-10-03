Railways start renovation of major railway stations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):Pakistan Railways has started for upgradation of five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers and help the department to generate more revenue.

“The purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the stations included Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta, while the department was taking other steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

The government has allocated Rs 50 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), in last three years for the up-gradation and renovation of railway stations across the country, he added.

The official said the renovation of the railway stations had been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the department had already upgraded six railway stations in different parts of the country.

The names of the upgraded railway stations were Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal and Gujranwala.

The basic aim of the upgradation was to facilitate the passengers and improve the outlook and modernize the railway stations. Pakistan Railways had upgraded the passenger waiting halls, prayer area, operation offices, water filtration plant, toilets, passenger shelter, platforms, ticket counters, parking area and external development work.