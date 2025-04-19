Rahim Yar Khan business delegation visits  ted AirSial HQs

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Apr 19 (APP):President Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rahim Yar Khan, Waleed Ahmad, along with a delegation visited AirSial HQs.

Chairman AirSial Sialkot Fazal Jilani and Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) AirSial Qaiser Iqbal Baryar warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and welcomed them to the AirSial office. In the meeting between Chairman AirSial Sialkot Fazal Jilani and the delegation, the launch of flights, trade relations and mutual business opportunities were discussed.

Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani said that the private airline established with the determination of the Sialkot business community is continuing its success. He apprised the delegation of Air Sial’s ongoing efforts, especially the steps taken to strengthen air connectivity and bilateral relations. The chairman said that AirSial is striving to expand its operations, increase the number of flights and introduce new international routes. The aim of the efforts is to further enhance travel connectivity and strengthen AirSial’s position as a major economic driver in Pakistan.

He said that Air Sial provides a unique and welcoming experience to the passengers with modern facilities, emphasis on showcasing local art and culture.

The head of the delegation, Waleed Ahmad, said that the project of the businessmen of Iqbal’s City is a beacon for the representatives of the chambers of commerce and industry around the world.

He said that the AirSial has created its unique position in the field of aviation in a very short time, which is commendable.

Executive Member, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rahim Yar, Khan Muhammad Usman Azhar, Executive Member Atif Nazir, Secretary General, Chamber of Commerce, Rauf Mukhtar, spokesperson AirSial Imtiaz Ahmed and other members of the business community were also present.