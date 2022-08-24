Radio Pakistan to take legal course against defamatory report: Manzoor Kamran

KARACHI, Aug 24 (APP):Radio Pakistan Karachi to lodge complaint to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against a fabricated news story aimed at defamation of the organization.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Karachi, Manzoor Kamran, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, refuted a story aired on a private news channel K21 while terming it totally baseless and said that Radio Pakistan reserved the right to follow legal course against the said channel and its reporter.

The news story was aired without contacting the concerned officials of the organization and getting their view point that was clearly against principles of objective journalism and professional norms, he said.

“Various steps and measures are being taken as per guidelines of the organization to make it self-sufficient and a non-functional auditorium had been made functional after renovation and rented out for the purpose,” he stated adding that a space lying vacant and useless space besides auditorium was being renovated for proper use in the interest of the organization.

The station director clarified that neither any kind of alleged “China cutting” was made nor has the space been handed over to any builder as stated in the fabricated story.

Radio Pakistan Karachi has produced a number of skilled artists and singers who had brought good name to the country as well as the organisation, he said and vowed that Radio Pakistan would continue its work without bowing to the negative elements.