Radio Pakhtunkhwa broadcasts special transmission on CM demise, 3-day mourning

PESHAWAR, Nov 11 (APP): The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations took emergency measures on Saturday for the arrangements of three days of mourning following the sudden death of caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan. Special transmissions have been started at Pakhtunkhwa Radio Network as well.

On the directions of the Secretary of Information and Public Relations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah and Director General Information Muhammad Imran Radio Pakhtunkhwa FM 92.2 Peshawar Center was the first to break the news of the death of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and the three-day mourning as announced by the provincial government.

At the same time, the regular broadcast was suspended and Natia Kalam was started at Radio Pakhtunkhwa while senior journalists and personalities associated with the caretaker Chief Minister were invited to the studio to highlight various aspects of his life and a series of special features on the life and achievements of Muhammad Azam Khan started.

Similarly, background music in news bulletins and other programs was also immediately stopped. These special broadcasts continued till late in the night.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Director General Information Muhammad Imran, and Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radio Ghulam Hussain Ghazi have expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

In their condolence messages, they expressed heartfelt sympathies with all the members of the bereaved family of the Chief Minister and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.

APP/ash/