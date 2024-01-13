QWP opposes elections postponement

PESHAWAR, Jan 13 (APP): Opposing the calls for delaying the polls, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that the general election must be held on its scheduled date to enable the people to elect their representatives.

Speaking at a gathering of party workers in Sherpao village in Charsadda district, he opposed postponing the elections on the pretext of deteriorating law and order and harsh weather, adding that this would further complicate the situation.

He maintained that elections were the only way to bring political and economic stability to the country.

Aftab Sherpao said the political parties should join hands to help steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

He said after the polls, the political parties should work together to revive the economy and improve the worsening law and order. Aftab Sherpao urged the people to use their right to vote in order to send their representatives to the assemblies so that they could work for the uplift of their areas. “We will spare no effort to serve the people,” he vowed. He said his party had always served the people as it believed in working for the development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Aftab Sherpao said the voters must not fall for catchy slogans and empty pledges as opportunists were once again out to deceive them.

He advised the voters to check the track record of the candidates before voting for them. He said that nobody cared to raise voice for the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa facing financial crunch.

He said all uplift projects in KP were placed on the backburner. The QWP leader said the PTI ruled KP for almost a decade, but left the province in dire financial straits.

He said the province was buried under huge loan. He said that experiments with the political system caused colossal loss to the economy therefore such practices should be stopped.