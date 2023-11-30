Quetta with 2,358 AIDS patients tops high risk districts of Balochsitan: Dr Qambrani

QUETTA, Nov 30 (APP): Balochistan AIDS Control Programme Manager Dr Khalid-ur-Rehman Qambrani on Thursday said that Quetta with 2,358 AIDS patients topped the high risk districts of the province.

The number of registered people affected with HIV in the provincial capital included 1,751 men, 472 women, 99 children and 36 transgenders, he said in a statement on the eve of the World AIDS Day being observed on Friday.

Dr Qambrani said other high risk AIDS districts were Gwadar, Turbat, Zhob, Shirani and Naseerabad.

He said the registered AIDS patients in the Turbat district were 339, including men, 41 women and 11 children, while Hub district had 44 patients – 35 males, six females, a child and two transgenders.

Likewise, the number of registered AIDS patients in the Naseerabad district was eight, including three males, three females and two, and the Loralai district had 30 patients, 22 of them were men, six women and two children.

Dr Qambrani said seminars, walks and other activities had been planned across Balochistan on Friday in connection with as World AIDS Day to create awareness among the masses about the deadly disease.

He said the HIV disease was spreading rapidly in Balochistan due to use of unscreened blood, unsterilized syringes or tools used in tooth extraction or surgery.

He said,”The virus that causes AIDS is also very high in mining areas of the province.”

He said that there were five centers for free AIDS treatment, with availability of free medicines across Balochistan, while AIDS screening centers had been set up at all the district health centers.

Dr Qambrani urged the people not to reuse needles and syringes for administering injections, rather insist the doctors and paramedical staff to ensure the use of clean and new ones.

Similarly, he said, needle stick injuries should also be avoided as the same allowed the virus to enter the body. It should also be made sure that the instruments being used for performing ear or nose piercing and dental surgery had been properly sterilized, he added.

He also called for ensuring clean and safe maternity facilities during childbirth, besides administering blood transfusions unless absolutely necessary. “Always use new and disposable tubes and bags while donating blood,” he stressed.

He warned to avoid tattooing on the body and never take blood from professional blood sellers.