Quetta administration adopts zero-tolerance policy against overpricing, underweight Naan

QUETTA, Jan 12 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini, chaired an important meeting on Monday to review and strengthen enforcement measures against arbitrary increases in bread (Naan) prices and the sale of underweight bread in the city.

The session was attended by all Assistant Commissioners, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General). Detailed deliberations were held on the officially notified bread prices and prescribed weight standards, with a strong emphasis on strict enforcement.

Deputy Commissioner Badini made it clear that any violation of the government-approved price list or fixed weight standards would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Naan bakers found guilty of overpricing or selling underweight bread will face heavy fines, sealing of shops, and registration of cases.

All Assistant Commissioners were directed to conduct rigorous daily inspections in their respective areas to ensure bread is sold strictly in accordance with notified prices and weights.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed that economic exploitation of the public will not be accepted at any cost, reaffirming the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against violators.

The district administration further announced that monitoring mechanisms will be strengthened to safeguard public interest, and enforcement actions against reductions in bread weight or unjustified price hikes will continue without interruption.