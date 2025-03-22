31.6 C
Quality education vital for progress, Dr. Jamal Nasir stresses

RAWALPINDI, Mar 22 (APP): Former caretaker minister for health and population welfare Punjab, Dr. Jamal Nasir Jamal has called for providing quality education to the students saying it is vital for progress.
He underlined the significance of quality education in combating future challenges being faced by the country.
Addressing a graduation ceremony at a private pre-school, Dr. Nasir highlighted efforts in all developed countries to gain modern and scientific knowledge in all fields of education.
He urged the parents to play their role in grooming the students by acquiring a better education.
He said that Pakistani students are talented and have a quest for knowledge.
“They have a bright future in Pakistan”, he added.
Dr. Nasir also encouraged students to participate in a tree plantation campaign and contribute to maintaining a clean and green environment.
The ceremony was attended by Chairman and Principal Dr. Obaidullah, Director Faizan Ahmed, and Coordinator Farwa Naveed.
The students presented impressive tableaux and programs which were highly appreciated by the audience.
The event ended with the prize distribution in which Dr. Nasir distributed shields and prizes among the students and teachers.
