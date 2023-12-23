Quality education played pivotal role in country’s progress: Governor

HYDERABAD, Dec 23 (APP): The Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Tissori on Saturday said that quality education always played a fundamental and pivotal role in the progress of any nation.

Addressing the 27th Parents Day at Cadet College Sanghar, Tissori appreciated the performance of the college’s teachers and students in securing the top positions in the board exams.

Chairman and Members of the Board of Governors, the college’s Principal, military and government officers, parents and notable persons attended the event.

Tissori also praised the extracurricular activities which were being organized by the college.

The Governor also appreciated the Pakistan Navy for imparting quality education through its colleges in Sindh and the country’s coastal belts.

Earlier, the cadets presented a guard of honour to the Governor in addition to staging a parade, PT show, gymnastics, tiger squad drill, horse show and tent packing.

The Governor also distributed awards among the best-performing cadets, among whom the Stick of Honour was secured by former Cadet Ibne Abdullah and the Badge of Honour by former Cadet Rana Shaharyar.

The cadets Muhammad Kabeer of the senior section and Muhammad Huzaifa of the junior section were declared players of the year while the Champion’s Trophy was secured by Jam Sadiq Ali’s division.

Commodore Zeeshan Ali, the college’s Principal, in his speech, said he felt delighted to share that Cadet College Sanghar had made a place among the top educational institutions in the country.

He added that the cadets were being imparted education and trained so that they could contribute their services in the country’s defence, civil services, health, engineering and other significant professions.

The Governor also inaugurated the newly established Mehran Cadets Mess which was equipped with the seating capacity to accommodate 1,000 cadets.

He also visited the culture, arts and science exhibition which displayed the works of the students.