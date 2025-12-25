Quaid’s life beacon of integrity, perseverance, VC PMAS-AAUR

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 25 (APP): On the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Vice Chancellor PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Prof Dr Qamar-uz Zaman highlighted the Quaid-e-Azam’s visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s life is a beacon of integrity, perseverance, and visionary leadership. As an academic institution, we carry the responsibility to translate his ideals into action by promoting quality education, research excellence, and national service. On this historic day, we renew our pledge to equip our youth with knowledge, character, and a strong sense of responsibility toward Pakistan’s sustainable development.

The VC further emphasized that universities play a crucial role in shaping future leaders and innovators who can address the country’s challenges in agriculture, food security, climate resilience, and economic growth. He expressed these views in his interaction with the university’s officials.