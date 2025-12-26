Quaid won Pakistan through constitutional struggle, not agitation: GCUF professor

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 26 (APP):History Professor at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Dr Abdul Qadir Mushtaq on Friday said that the political struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was entirely constitutional, legal and democratic, and remained free from protest-based or violent movements.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint Quaid Day and Christmas ceremony organised by the Standing Committee on Art and Culture of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

Dr Abdul Qadir said Quaid-e-Azam ranked among the greatest statesmen of the last century who, instead of confronting dominant powers through conflict, convinced them on the basis of international law, constitutional principles, historical realities and democratic reasoning to accept the demand for an independent Islamic state in the subcontinent.

He said a true understanding of Quaid-e-Azam’s struggle required awareness of the political realities of that era, when Muslims were seeking freedom from British rule while simultaneously facing the threat of Hindu dominance after independence. He added that Quaid-e-Azam first highlighted the distinct identity of Muslims and later, through the Two-Nation Theory, conclusively established the need for a separate state to safeguard that identity.

Terming the creation of Pakistan a “miracle of peaceful political struggle,” Dr Abdul Qadir said Quaid-e-Azam had no association with violent movements such as the Khilafat agitation. He also recalled Quaid-e-Azam’s clear commitment to equal political rights for all citizens, explaining that minorities in Pakistan enjoyed full freedom and that the white colour in the national flag symbolised their recognised status.

Presiding over the ceremony, FCCI President Farooq Yousaf Sheikh said Quaid-e-Azam was the greatest benefactor of the Muslims of the subcontinent, whose visionary leadership led to the creation of an independent Muslim state where minorities were guaranteed equal rights.

Convener of the FCCI Standing Committee on Art and Culture Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak also spoke briefly, saying the committee was actively promoting national and religious occasions in their historical context and would continue organising such events with the support of the chamber’s leadership.

Later, FCCI President Farooq Yousaf Sheikh cut a Christmas cake along with Christian leaders and Christian staff of the chamber. Former MPA Anjum Safdar, Dr Shehwar, Shaukat Javed, Razia Aziz and Dr Sadaf of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) also addressed the gathering.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Farooq Yousaf Sheikh presented an honorary shield to Prof Dr Abdul Qadir Mushtaq, while special souvenirs were distributed among other guests.