Quaid-e-Azam Police Medals’ awarded to families of martyred officers in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 10 (APP):A dignified ceremony was held here at the Range Police Office to honor the sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism.

The event was organized on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed to recognize the bravery, courage, and patriotism of fallen officers.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, presented the prestigious ‘Quaid-e-Azam Police Medals’ to the families of martyred Sub-Inspector Inayatullah and Constable Najeebullah. Paying tribute to the fallen heroes, the RPO said the courageous force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has written remarkable stories of sacrifice by laying down their lives to safeguard the land.

He said the police personnel stood like a wall of steel against terrorism and fought bravely until their last drop of blood. He also paid tribute to the families of the martyrs, describing them as great individuals who sacrificed their loved ones for the country.

“The resilience, patience, and courage of these families serve as a guiding light for the nation. The state and the police force remain grateful to them and will continue to stand by them at every step,” he said, adding that the families of martyrs are a valuable asset to the nation.

The RPO further stated that despite challenging circumstances, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police continue to confront terrorism with determination and unwavering courage.

He emphasized that the country cannot progress without acknowledging the sacrifices of its martyrs, noting that such brave and patriotic individuals are born only once in generations and their sacrifices live forever in history.

At the end of the ceremony, the RPO presented ‘Quaid-e-Azam Police Medals’ and souvenirs, sent by IGP Zulfiqar Hameed, to the families of the two martyred officers, calling their sacrifices a matter of pride for the entire nation.