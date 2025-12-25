Quaid-e-Azam dreamed of better Pakistan, we taking this dream towards practical realization: CM Bugti

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 25 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah dreamed of a better Pakistan, and that today we are taking this dream towards practical realization.

He said this while addressing the grand ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Day at the Quaid-e-Azam Residency, Ziarat.

He said that this is not only our position, but the great leaders of the world are also recognizing the fact that Pakistan is a strong, dignified and emerging state.

He said that especially after May this year, the manner in which the Pakistani armed forces, from the commander to the last soldier, defended the sanctity, sovereignty and honor of Pakistan is a bright and proud chapter in national history.

He said that the courage, professionalism and effective strategy with which an enemy many times bigger than itself was repelled has resulted in a significant increase in Pakistan’s prestige and global respect.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the increasing diplomatic activities and contacts with Pakistan at the global level are proof that honor is always given to victorious nations, not to defeated nations.

He said that the Balochistan government, in collaboration with the security forces, has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for the development of the province, sustainable peace and bringing the fruits of development to the common man, which is being implemented in a phased manner.

The CM said that it is our priority to introduce a model of good governance in Balochistan that strengthens the state of Pakistan and is in line with national interests.

He clarified that a systematic conspiracy is being hatched against the state of Pakistan in Balochistan, which has different aspects, and these conspiracies would be exposed and foiled at every level.

The CM said that the enemy has been trying to divide us since time immemorial, sometimes in the name of Baloch and Pashtun, sometimes in the name of Punjabi and Sindhi, so that the nation could be weakened on linguistic grounds.

He said that before August 14, 1947, we did not have any collective national identity, but after the establishment of Pakistan, our first and strongest identity is that of a dignified Pakistani after this comes our linguistic and regional identities.

He said that we have to foil these conspiracies together saying that when the enemy failed to divide the nation on linguistic grounds, the ideological identity of Pakistan was attacked.

He said that “What does Pakistan mean, La Ilaha Illallah” is not just a slogan but the ideological foundation that connects us and makes us a nation.

The CM said that to weaken this foundation, a war was imposed on us in the name of religion, which is called Fitna al-Kharij, whether it is TTP, TTA, or the terrorist activities carried out with the support of the Afghan interim government.

These elements aimed to weaken the ideological roots of Pakistan, which was founded by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, but the enemy failed in his ambitions, he noted.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti proudly said that Zhob, Sherani, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Ziarat, Duki, Pishin and all other Pashtun tribes stood by the Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan and foiled this conspiracy.

He said that in the areas where terrorist elements used to roam around a few months ago, today, by the grace and mercy of Allah, not a single person of Fitna-ul-Hindustan and Khawarij is seen there under the leadership of the security forces, especially Commander 12 Corps and FC Balochistan.

The CM of Balochistan said that the credit for this success also goes to the people who fully supported their security forces.

He promised the people that God willing, Balochistan would once again walk on the path of complete peace, stability and development and Quaid-e-Azam’s dream of Pakistan would definitely be realized.