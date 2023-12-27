QESCO to hold online open court on Dec 29

QUETTA, Dec 27 (APP):Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) is going to hold an online open court (Khuli Khechari) on Friday to resolve complaints related to the electricity of the customers in Quetta.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, in this regard, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) QESCO Engineer Shafqat Ali will hear the complaints of consumers regarding electricity on December 29, 2023 (Friday) from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Therefore, all customers should directly contact the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at telephone number 081, 9202565 to solve their problems.

The Chief Executive Officer will investigate the complaints of the customers in the presence of the Chief Engineer (Operation) and other concerned officers in the QESCO Online Open Court.

So, all customers of QESCO are informed to contact Tel No. 081,9202565 for registration of their complaints through online open court and their resolution.