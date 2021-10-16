Qasim Suri inaugurates Women Mobile Registration Van

QUETTA, Oct 16 (APP):National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday inaugurated the first Women Mobile Registration Van (MRV) here at Main NADRA Center.

He said there would depute only female staff and women would received their National Identity Card (NIC) and B form after registeration.

The launch of the MRV for the first time in Balochistan is historic step which was a long standing demand of the people of the province, he said. Suri said measures were being taken to solve problems including NADRA related issues of people including women at their doorsteps besides, other such vans for women would also be set up for facilitating of women in the area.

He further said that he was grateful to Central DG NADRA Tariq Malik for taking all possible steps in that regard. DG NADRA Quetta Mir Alam Khan, Maqsood. Jindani, Azrak Khan and others also appreciated the steps taken in thiat regard saying the MRV would play a key role in addressing problems of women regarding NADRA issues.

Appreciating efforts of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, DG NADRA said that all this has been made possible due to efforts by him. Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak Central Deputy General Secretary, Chairman Red Crescent Bari Breach, Spokesperson Muhammad Asif Tareen, President Women Wing Quetta Region Zulikha Mandokhel and others were also present on the occasion.