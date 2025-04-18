Qaqlasht festival kicks off at Upper Chitral

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 18 (APP):The four-day colourful Qaqlasht Festival kicked off in the scenic Upper Chitral district on Friday.

The extravaganza event was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Department. The event would showcase colorful sports, traditional games including polo, football, cricket, volleyball and cultural activities at the scenic tourist destination Qaqlasht in Upper Chitral.

The festival was inaugurated by Upper Chitral Deputy Commissioner Haseebur Rehman Khan Khalil. The opening ceremony was attended by Upper Chitral District Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner and large number of tourists and spectators.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that provincial government and district administration of Upper Chitral were committed to promote healthy activities.

He emphasized that healthy activities foster healthy youth, who in turn represented their region and country in national and international sporting events. He also assured full support of district administration for success of the event.