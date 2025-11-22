Saturday, November 22, 2025
Qaiser Sheikh inaugurates 8th Pakistan Tourism Investment, Property Expo Conference

KARACHI, Nov 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Saturday inaugurated 8th Pakistan Tourism Investment and Property Expo Conference here at a local hotel.
He said that Pakistan had investment opportunities and foreign investors could invest in different sectors of the country.
In his welcome speech, PAEI Chairman highlighted organization’s goal of increasing exports and investments.
Earlier, the Federal Minister visited stalls in the expo and conference.
