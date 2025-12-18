Thursday, December 18, 2025
Qaisar Alam assumes charge of Principal PPC

PESHAWAR, Dec 18 (APP):Qaisar Alam here on Thursday assumed his additional charge as Principal, Peshawar Public School & College (PPC).
Upon taking charge, he held meetings with the teaching and ministerial staff, focusing on strengthening academic excellence, improving learning outcomes, enhancing teacher performance, and fostering a student-centered, results-driven academic environment.
According to the press release, all pending staff salaries were released, marking an important step towards staff welfare and institutional stability.
 Qaisar Alam reaffirmed his commitment that in the coming days, Peshawar Public School & College will work towards reviving the lost glory of the institution and restoring it as a center of quality education.
