Qadri for uniting Muslim Ummah to face contemporary challenges across globe

RAWALPINDI, Jul 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said there was a dire need to unite Muslim Ummah to face the contemporary challenges across the globe.

Addressing Ittehad-e-Ummah Conference held here at Darbar-e-Alia Eid Gah Sharif, he called upon the Ulema and Mashaikh to play their due role for promoting national harmony in the country.

“Islam is a religion of peace, brotherhood and tranquility and there is no room of sectarianism in it,” Qadri said.

He stressed over collective efforts to thwart conspiracies being hatched by the anti-Islam forces.

He said the government would take appropriate measures to maintain law and order during the Muharram-ul-Harram.

The conference was presided over by Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman and Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman.

Former Federal Minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Allama Amin Shahidi, Pir Amin Al Hasnat, Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and other scholars also participated in the conference.

The conference was meant to take suggestions on promoting the atmosphere of unity before Muharram and role of scholars in peace and unity of the Ummah.