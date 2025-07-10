PWPA chairperson inquires about woman injured in lion attack

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt visited the home of a woman, seriously injured in a lion attack in Johar Town, Lahore.

During her visit, she met the victim, offered full support and was briefed on the incident.

The attack occurred when a pet lion escaped and mauled the woman and two children walking in the street, leaving all three with severe injuries. Police have arrested the lion’s owner and efforts to apprehend others involved are ongoing.

Speaking on the occasion, she stated: “Keeping wild animals like lions in residential areas is not only unlawful, but also sheer negligence. This incident highlights how one person’s recklessness can endanger many lives. The chief minister has issued clear instructions that strict action will be taken against those responsible. The safety of women and children is our top priority.”

She urged the community not to stay silent in such situations and to report any illegal or dangerous activities to the authorities to help prevent such tragedies in the future.