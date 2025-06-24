Punjab’s Rs. 1,280 bln development budget a testament to good governance: Marriyum Aurangzeb

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 24 (APP): Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the historic Rs. 1,280 billion development budget presented by the Punjab government is not just a financial document, but a practical reflection of the government’s performance, vision, and unwavering commitment to public welfare.

Addressing a session of Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday, she emphasized that Punjab’s development journey has entered a new era under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with 3,000 new projects launched across various sectors. She noted that the donor loan model has been effectively restructured to just 5.2 percent and debt repayments reduced by 90 percent. Additionally, zero-tax economic models are now operational in 19 districts, signaling major fiscal reforms aimed at sustainable growth.

She opened her address by commending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for their exemplary leadership in peacefully resolving a recent regional crisis. She lauded the Pakistan Army for its valor and unity, calling their response a shining example of national solidarity and supreme sacrifice. She also praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her firm leadership during this critical time.

Reviewing the government’s one-year performance, Marriyum Aurangzeb said CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz has upheld and advanced the values of transparency, merit, and hard work, rooted in the legacy of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. After years of economic stagnation, Punjab’s revival has begun in earnest.

She highlighted key budgetary allocations, Rs. 140 billion for education, Rs. 80 billion for healthcare, and an additional Rs. 40 billion to address missing facilities in educational institutions. She underlined CM Maryam Nawaz’s focus on higher education, primary education, literacy, and skill development. Over 77,000 scholarships have been awarded, the laptop scheme has been revived, and modern IT labs have been established across Punjab.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also shared that a school meal program has been launched in Southern, Northern, and Central Punjab to address child health and nutrition. In agriculture, 106,000 farmers have benefited from the Kisan Card, 9,500 green tractors have been distributed, and Rs. 30 billion has been allocated for water conservation. Agricultural malls, crop insurance, and R&D in seed technology are also underway, along with Rs. 5 billion to combat livestock diseases.

Environmental protection, she said, remains a top priority. Under the “Clean Punjab” initiative, a province-wide waste collection system is operational, and 25,000 machines and 100,000 workers are engaged in sanitation efforts. The Ramadan package was delivered with dignity at people’s doorsteps, and the Chief Minister’s service delivery package is being implemented across Punjab.

Discussing rural development, she said that the “Model Villages” project will provide clean drinking water, paved streets, and proper sanitation. She praised initiatives in forestry, fisheries, and wildlife, including AQI monitoring zones in major cities and the ongoing confiscation of plastic waste. A state-of-the-art Climate Observatory and 60 AQI monitors are now functional.

She added that Changa Manga is being developed into an eco-tourism hub, a new zoo is under construction in Bahawalpur, and the country’s largest shrimp farming project has been launched, starting with 5,000 acres and expected to expand to 40,000 acres.

On tourism, 160 sites have been mapped and development work has commenced at 60 locations. Public health has received top priority, with Rs. 180 billion allocated. Of 2,800 DHQ hospitals, 1,300 have been upgraded, and “Clinic on Wheels” facilities are operating across both rural and urban regions.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also announced the expansion of the Punjab Crime Control System and Safe City projects at the Tehsil level. She lauded the introduction of an e-tendering system that has saved Rs. 60 billion in public funds.

She said that the current government has not only steered the province away from economic collapse but placed it firmly on the path of progress. She said that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab is advancing with purpose, dedication, and a renewed promise of service to its people.