Punjab’s Livestock dept launches equine baseline survey

M Atif Ismail

MULTAN, Nov 23 (APP):The Punjab government has launched an Equine Baseline Survey to collect accurate data on the population of horses and donkeys across the province.

The project aims to support future planning for equine welfare and development schemes.

Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur Pirwala, Dr Jamshed Akhtar, told APP, the survey would help the department build a reliable dataset for designing targeted programs. “The survey marks a significant step toward modernizing animal husbandry in Punjab. Reliable data is essential for launching impactful welfare and development initiatives for livestock owners,” he said.

He added that field teams were visiting farms and households to measure and document equine populations, urging owners to cooperate so that the data truly reflects ground realities.

Dr Akhtar said the initiative was part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize and professionalize livestock services, with round-the-clock support available through the Livestock Department helpline.

The collected data would serve as the foundation for upcoming equine welfare projects, ultimately improving animal care standards and supporting farmer livelihoods across Punjab, he added.