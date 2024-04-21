Punjab’s Labourers, Farmers, Students and Women are on top priorities: CM

Punjab’s Labourers, Farmers, Students and Women are on top priorities: CM
LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We gave maximum relief to the people of Punjab in a short span of time.
The labourers of Punjab, farmers, students and women are foremost in my priorities. Ramazan Nigheban Package, 20 thousand bikes, subsidized flour and subsidized roti speak volumes of our few days performance.
Rupees 130 billion Kissan Package depicts agriculture-friendly vision of Nawaz Sharif. Myself and my team always strive to provide ease and comfort to the common man. We are soon going to introduce laptop and Ipad schemes in Punjab. My mission is to carry forward the vision of the people as well as of Quaid Nawaz Sharif.
PML-N under the dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif is endeavouring to the utmost so as to resolve problems of the masses. PML-N voter turnout was impressive in the by-elections which is welcoming as they reposed their complete trust in the leadership of PML-N and their candidates,” she concluded.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services