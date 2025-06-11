Punjab to present people-friendly budget: Azma Bokhari

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 11 (APP):Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that the provincial government will present a budget for the upcoming fiscal year on June 13.

She promised that the budget would be progressive, people-friendly, and tax-free.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had given clear directives to broaden the province’s tax net without imposing any new taxes on the public.

Azma highlighted that several flagship initiatives of the Punjab government — including the ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign, infrastructure development, and the construction of new hospitals — will be key features of the budget. She added that basic facilities will be ensured in all public schools across the province.

Citing a recent report by ‘The Economist’, she noted that 98 per cent of schools in Punjab are in satisfactory condition. She assured that the welfare-oriented vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be clearly reflected in the budget.