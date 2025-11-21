Punjab to market jail-made products through Daraz

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 21 (APP):The Home Department Punjab Prisons and Daraz have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Home Department to enable nationwide online sale of prison-made products under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Hunarmand Aseer Programme.”

According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, citizens will now be able to conveniently buy high-quality jail-made products online. The initiative is expected to enhance the market reach of prison industries, increase sales, and raise the remuneration paid to inmates for their work.

DIG Prisons Naveed Rauf and a Daraz representative formalized the agreement, while IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazeer, Additional Secretary Prisons Roman Borana, and Deputy Secretary Prisons Tehniyat Bukhari attended the event.

The spokesperson said the Home Department is undertaking concrete measures for the rehabilitation, skill development, and socio-economic uplift of prisoners. Jail industries across Punjab are producing carpets, tough tiles, furniture, LED bulbs, shoes, gloves, footballs, garments, soap, phenyl, washing powder, trunks and other items. Inmates are also receiving training in barbering, tailoring, cooking, motorcycle mechanics, electrical work and handicrafts.

He added that the volume of products manufactured in each jail and the wages paid to inmates form part of the performance evaluation of jail superintendents. Prisoners working in these industries earn respectable wages and many are now able to support their families. Skilled instructors are posted in all jails to provide vocational training, added spokesperson.

Jail products are also available at display centers outside prisons and on the Prisons Department’s website, concluded spokesperson.