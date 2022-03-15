Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on midwifery, nursing: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP):A delegation of Education Malaysia Global Services on Tuesday called on Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid to finalize mid-wifery training courses in Punjab on modern lines, at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD).

According to spokesperson for P&SHD, the delegation members Muhammad Razlan bin Jalaluddin, Moinuddin Ahmed Khan, Prof Javed Chaudhry and other members were present.



During the meeting, the Malaysian delegation assured full support for training courses on Midwifery in Punjab.



The delegation of Education Malaysia Global Services appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card for providing better healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab, besides congratulated the Health Minister for a successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign’ in the province.



The Minister expressed gratitude to the Malaysian government for the support of Pakistani people in various fields.



She said that the better education system in Malaysia was acknowledged worldwide for its quality, adding that Malaysia was a close friend of Pakistan.



She said that the whole world appreciated the country’s efforts to control the corona pandemic, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful strategy of smart lockdown in Pakistan was later adopted all over the world.



Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the main purpose of the meeting with the delegation of Education Malaysia Global Services was to introduce modern training courses on midwifery, adding that Punjab Health department had recruited record number of male nurses for the first time in history.



She said that doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and healthcare workers had rendered unparalleled service to patients during corona.



She said that midwifery colleges had been set up to promote midwifery, adding that Punjab government was striving to provide better health facilities to the people.



The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always called for equity and quality in health and education, asserting that no country could prosper without providing better health and education facilities to its people.



She said that the World Health Organization (WHO) had appreciated Punjab for controlling the corona pandemic in province, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had always stood by the people of Punjab to provide better healthcare facilities.



Education Malaysia Global Services delegation assured full support and said that they would conduct training courses on midwifery and nursing in Punjab.



They said Pakistani students studying in Malaysian educational institutions were warmly welcomed and 4460 public and private universities in Malaysia were serving as beacon of knowledge and hope among students all over the world.