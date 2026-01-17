Punjab providing best cardiac care across province due to CM’s personal interest: Minister

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 17 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that patients suffering from heart diseases are being provided the best medical facilities across Punjab due to the personal interest and special focus of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He was addressing the annual Heart Talk Conference 2026, organized by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore, on Saturday. The health minister attended the conference as the chief guest.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the Punjab Institute of Cardiology is not only the leading cardiac treatment center in Pakistan but also holds a prominent position in South Asia. He disclosed that during the year 2025, PIC successfully performed angiography procedures on more than 52,000 patients, reflecting the institution’s capacity and performance.

The minister said that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, Sargodha, is providing significant relief to cardiac patients, while patients at the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology are also benefiting from advanced procedures including angiography and bypass surgeries. He added that a state-of-the-art Jinnah Institute of Cardiology is under construction in Lahore at a cost of Rs 16 billion, which will further strengthen cardiac healthcare services in the province.

Khawaja Salman Rafique further said that the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center in Murree is successfully delivering quality treatment facilities to patients. He announced that the foundation stone of a Cardiac Institute in Gujranwala will be laid during the current financial year.

At the end of the ceremony, the health minister distributed honorary shields to CEO PIC Prof. Bilal Mohiuddin, MS Dr. Aamir Rafique Butt, and other faculty members and staff in recognition of their outstanding services in the field of cardiac healthcare.