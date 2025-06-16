Punjab presents a historic budget for health, education: Malik Abrar

RAWALPINDI, Jun 16 (APP):The Punjab government has presented a most progressive budget in the province’s history, with record-breaking allocations for health and education sectors for fiscal year 2025-26.

This was remarked by PML-N MNA and Rawalpindi Division President Malik Abrar Ahmed, while commenting on the Punjab annual budget proposals, during an exclusive interaction with APP here on Monday.

He said that the education sector has been granted an unprecedented Rs. 811.8 billion, representing a 21% increase from previous year’s budget.

“What’s particularly remarkable is the Rs. 148.5 billion allocated specifically for education development projects, which is 127% higher than last year, the highest such allocation ever made in Punjab,” he said.

Malik Abrar highlighted that the health sector has similarly received magnificent funding, with total allocations of Rs. 630.5 billion which is a 17% year-on-year increase. The development budget for healthcare infrastructure and services has seen a 41% boost, reaching Rs.181 billion.

“This budget is a clear depiction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to establish Punjab as a national model for human development and public welfare,” Abrar said, adding that these investments would revolutionize service delivery in both critical sectors.