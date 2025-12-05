Punjab Police release Rs 1966.7m for welfare of cops, families in 2025

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP): Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has been continuously undertaking measures for the welfare of his force and their families under a comprehensive strategy, under which more than Rs 1966.7 million have so far been spent on the welfare of the police force during the current year.

Punjab Police spokesperson while sharing details, said that more than Rs 599.148 million were released in the form of educational scholarships for the children of police employees.

Similarly, more than Rs 540 million were provided as wedding gifts for the daughters of police employees.

Furthermore, more than Rs 299.9 million were released to support the medical treatment of police personnel and their families, while more than Rs 258.152 million were given under retirement grants.

More than Rs 191.9 million were provided to the families of police employees under subsistence allowance.

Likewise, Rs 59.75 million were released for funeral expenses, and more than Rs 17.86 million were provided as immediate financial assistance to the police force.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Police Welfare Fund and income generated through welfare sources are being utilized to address the needs of the force and their families.

He further said that MOUs have also been signed with renowned hospitals and educational institutions to ensure medical treatment and quality education for police employees and their families.