Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz served over 3.8m citizens in 2025

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP): The Punjab Police released the annual performance report of its Khidmat Marakaz for 2025, highlighting that over 3.844 million citizens across the province benefited from modern and digital police services.

In 2025, more than 1.668 million citizens underwent general police verification, while 911,280 were issued police character certificates. Over 472,000 citizens availed tenancy registration services, and 167,194 medico-legal certificates were issued. Additionally, over 139,000 individuals received legal and social assistance to protect vulnerable groups.

The report stated that 46,646 citizens had their vehicles verified, more than 100,000 lost documents were reported, and 4,764 crime reports were registered. 214,688 copies of FIRs were issued, while 85 cases of violence against women were recorded. Furthermore, over 117,000 citizens registered as employees (ROPE), and 3,572 underwent police verification for private employment purposes.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said the Khidmat Marakaz are a flagship public service project, providing 24/7 transparent, efficient services, and noted that millions of citizens benefit monthly. He added that services are continuously upgraded based on public feedback to further enhance accessibility and efficiency.