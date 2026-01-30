Punjab Police intensify operations against metallic kite strings, arrest 1,304 accused

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police are in full action across the province against metallic kite string and illegal kite flying.

The IG Punjab has ordered strict enforcement of the government-issued code of conduct during the three-day Basant-related festivities in Lahore.

Dr. Usman Anwar has made it clear that the law will take immediate action against aerial firing, display of weapons, obscenity, and immoral behavior, and no leniency will be shown.

He directed police officers and personnel to ensure strict monitoring of the sale and purchase of kites and kite string in Lahore, as well as strict compliance with government SOPs issued regarding Basant.

The IG Punjab said that the zero-tolerance policy against violations of the Anti-Kite Flying Act is being enforced across the province. In Lahore as well, Basant has been allowed only on specific days in accordance with the law under strict government conditions, while the sale and purchase of kites and kite strings in Lahore will not be allowed at all before February 1st.

Punjab Police Spokesperson while sharing the details, said that during the current year, 2,902 accused were arrested and 2,819 cases were registered across the province, including Lahore, for violations of the Anti-Kite Flying Act. During the operations, 236,701 kites and 4,776 kite string reels were recovered.

He further said that in the provincial capital Lahore, 1,304 accused were arrested and cases were registered, while 79,772 kites and 1,314 kite string reels were recovered.

Punjab Police will continue uninterrupted operations against illegal kite flying and metallic kite string to protect the lives and properties of citizens.