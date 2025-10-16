Punjab Police gear up to maintain law, order amidst strike threats

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, chaired a meeting to review the province’s law and order and security situation amid concerns over possible unrest related to strike calls.

Speaking after the meeting, the IGP Punjab made it clear that no individual will be allowed to disrupt public life or take the law into their own hands under the pretext of a strike. “We will ensure the safety of citizens, protection of public and private property, and strict adherence to the law,” said the IGP.

He warned of strict action against troublemakers and rioters, stating that vandalism, violence, and unrest will not be tolerated under any circumstances. “Cases will be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against those involved in creating chaos, with punishments ranging from 10 to 14 years in prison,” he added.

The IGP emphasised that normal life across Punjab will continue uninterrupted, with markets, business centres, transportation and roads remaining open and operational.

He revealed that dozens of individuals wanted by the Punjab Police under Section 7 of the ATA will be apprehended using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology. “The data of all suspected miscreants has already been fed into Safe City systems and patrol vehicle cameras,” he stated. Facial recognition apps, AI-powered number plate readers, and other smart technologies will be used to identify and swiftly arrest wanted individuals, while Special Branch’s AI engines will assist in tracking down suspects, added Dr Usman.

“A total of 27,000 Punjab Police officers and personnel will be deployed on duty across the province, while 12,000 Special Branch officials will work specifically to identify and apprehend miscreants,” concluded the IGP.