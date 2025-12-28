Punjab Police finalizes security plan for new year night

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP): The Punjab Police have finalised a comprehensive security plan to ensure law and order on New Year night across Lahore and the province.

According to a spokesperson, a total of 419 Inspectors, 1,267 sub-inspectors, 2,189 assistant sub-Inspectors, 1,408 head constables, and 16,977 constables and other personnel will be deployed across the province. In Lahore alone, more than 5,000 officers will perform security duties. All activities will be monitored through CCTV cameras and the Safe City system.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered high alert measures to prevent one-wheeling, aerial firing, display of weapons, and hooliganism. Strict action will be taken against individuals harassing women and citizens, who will be sent to lockups.

The IGP directed the police to ensure coordinated traffic arrangements, with the Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, and PHP teams intensifying patrolling on roads and highways. He also instructed regular search and sweep operations and the obtaining of surety bonds from previously identified one-wheelers and offenders involved in aerial firing last year.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized that CCPO Lahore, RPOs, and DPOs should personally supervise all arrangements, while the CTO Lahore and district traffic officers deploy additional personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The IG Punjab appealed to citizens to report any elements involved in one-wheeling, weapon display, or aerial firing by calling 15.