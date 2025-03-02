Punjab Police distributes Ramazan packages to families of Martyrs

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Mar 02 (APP):On the instructions of Inspector-General of police (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of distributing Ramadan packages to the families of police martyrs has been completed.

Police officers visited the homes of the martyrs and met their families, inquired about their well-being and presented gifts.

Regarding this, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that we have not forgotten our martyrs. The country is built on the sacrifices of the martyrs. Those who sacrificed their lives for national security are our real heroes and are our pride.

He further said that the heirs of the martyrs are our family and all possible steps are being taken for the welfare of the families of the police martyrs.