Punjab Police deport 21,948 illegal foreign nationals from province

LAHORE, Oct 30 (APP): Punjab Police have so far deported 21,948 illegal foreign residents, including Afghan nationals, as part of the ongoing province-wide operation against illegal stayers.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the deported individuals include 7,671 men, 4,765 women, and 9,521 children, while 3,464 illegal residents are currently housed at various holding centres across Punjab.

The spokesperson added that among those deported are 6,025 individuals holding Proof of Residence, 10,874 Afghan Citizen Card holders, and 5,049 foreigners residing without legal documentation. To facilitate the evacuation process, five holding centres have been set up in Lahore, while a total of 46 centres are operational across the province.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed that a high security alert be maintained throughout the province and that the evacuation process continue without interruption. He stated that Punjab Police are ensuring the deportation of illegal residents in accordance with international laws while fully observing human rights principles during the operation.