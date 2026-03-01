Punjab police crackdown nets 63 proclaimed offenders in Chiniot

CHINIOT, Mar 1 (APP):The police in Chiniot are taking practical steps to ensure a safe Punjab under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision. In February, they arrested 63 proclaimed offenders and 12 court fugitives across the district.

The arrested offenders include three wanted for serious category A crimes. Police used human resources and modern technology to track down the wanted individuals, who were involved in robbery, theft, damage, and other cases.

DPO Dr. Naveed Atif stated that a crackdown against criminal elements is underway to ensure citizen safety. Special teams have been formed to arrest criminals, using all means necessary.

The operation reflects Punjab’s commitment to law and order.