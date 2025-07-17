Punjab Police actively participating in relief efforts during monsoon

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 17 (APP):Punjab Police officers and personnel are on high alert and actively participating in relief efforts during the ongoing rains.

IG Punjab has directed the force to remain vigilant in affected areas, assist in traffic management, and support WASA and other departments in draining rainwater.

Supervisory officers have been instructed to personally oversee relief operations and maintain coordination with PDMA, district administrations, and rescue agencies. Police control rooms are also collecting damage reports, while full support is being extended to rescue affected citizens.