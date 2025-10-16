Punjab Police achieve major breakthrough as six Katcha area dacoits surrender

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP): Punjab Police on Thursday claimed a major success in Rajanpur as six notorious dacoits from the Katcha area surrendered during an intelligence-based operation.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, among those who surrendered was Mir Haji Sukhani, a high-profile criminal carrying a bounty of Rs. 3 million announced by the Punjab government.

The surrender took place following a targeted operation against the Sukhani gang, during which a heavy exchange of fire occurred between police personnel and the outlaws. The suspects were surrounded and, following effective tactical measures, eventually laid down their arms and surrendered.

The arrested individuals were wanted in multiple heinous cases, including murder, robbery and kidnapping, the spokesperson added.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, appreciated DPO Rajanpur and the police team for their successful efforts in securing the surrender of dangerous criminals, including a most-wanted dacoit.