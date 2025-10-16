Punjab Ombudsperson’s Office earns ISO 9001 certification

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 16 (APP):Notables of the city showered accolades and cut the cake in celebrations here Thursday after Punjab Ombudsperson’s Office won the ISO 9001 certification, taking the lead in claiming an international level milestone in Quality Management System that has so far proved instrumental in delivering justice to people against maladministration of provincial departments.

A ceremony was held at the office of Advisor to Ombudsperson, Regional Office Multan, Mahmood Javed Bhatti, with Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) and Emerson University, Prof. Dr. Zubair Iqbal, in attendance as special guest.

Special Secretary Health and Population South Punjab Shahbaz Hussain, Additional Advocate General Malik Masroor Haidar Awan, Federal Ombudsman’s South Punjab Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Zahid Malik, Multan Advisor to Federal Ombudsman for Insurance Saleem Raza Asif, and others heaped praise on Punjab Mohtasib for what they called a giant leap towards performance excellence and acknowledgement.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification proves that the Punjab Mohtasib office has implemented and continuing an effective system that matches the international standards, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said while delivering the message of Punjab Mohtasib at the ceremony. It denotes best performance, transparency, and continuity of service delivery with visible improvement by Punjab Mohtasib office, he said adding that use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to improve Ombudsperson’s outreach to people and making their access to cheaper justice delivery system easy, lies at the heart of this feat.

VC BZU termed the certification as remarkable achievement and said that the Punjab Ombudsperson’s office deserves commendation.

Director Labour Rana Jamshaid Farooq, Muhammad Amin, Secretary Multan education board Khurram Qureshi, lawyers Rabia Manal, Mashooq Hussain, Shahbaz Murtaza Ansari, Abdul Hakeem, senior columnists Prof. Naseem Shahid and Azhar Saleem Majoka besides Dr. Amjad Bukhari, Sajjad Khokhar, and others were present.

Later, appreciation certificates were distributed among staff for their best performance. Later, VC BZU and Advisor to Punjab Mohtasib cut the cake as part of celebrations.