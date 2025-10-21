Punjab ombudsperson’s advisors to hold open court in Shujabad on 22nd

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 21 (APP):Advisors to the Punjab Ombudsperson, Multan region, Mahmood Javed Bhatti and Waqar Hussain, will visit Tehsil Shujabad on Wednesday, Oct 22, 2025 to hear public complaints at an open court.

According to the schedule, the advisors will address a seminar at 10 am in the seminar hall of government graduate college for boys where they will brief teachers and students about the objectives, functions, and significance of the Punjab Mohtasib Office in ensuring good governance and public facilitation.

The advisors will then hold an open court 11 am at the office of the Municipal Committee under the “Public Service and Justice at Doorstep” initiative to hear and resolve public complaints lodged against various provincial government departments’ maladministration.

Officials stated that the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office is committed to providing speedy, free-of-cost justice at the citizens’ doorstep, in line with the vision of the Ombudsman Punjab.

Citizens have been urged to avail themselves of this opportunity by attending the open court and registering their grievances on the spot.