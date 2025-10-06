Punjab Ombudsman provides Rs 8.868m relief on public complaints against WASA

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 06 (APP):The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab provided cumulative relief of Rs8.868 million to citizens by taking prompt action on public complaints filed against various Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASA) across the province.

According to a spokesperson, the Ombudsman’s office received 44 complaints of different nature against WASA authorities. After thorough investigation, effective orders were issued to address the grievances of the complainants.

In cases relating to billing discrepancies, citizens were granted relief amounting to Rs3.182 million. Similarly, repair, restoration, and cleaning work of sewerage lines was executed at a cost of Rs1.86 million, providing substantial facilitation to residents of the affected areas.

Furthermore, action on miscellaneous complaints against WASA authorities resulted in direct relief worth Rs3.826 million.

Complainants expressed gratitude to the Ombudsman Punjab for ensuring timely redressal of their issues and taking effective administrative measures against the concerned authorities.